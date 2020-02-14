Previous
Sheffield Park by suesmith
Photo 449

Sheffield Park

Love a bit of puddle photography 😀
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Sue Rose

ace
@suesmith
Update for 2019 - I am determined to complete another year. Changed my name in 2018 so have gone from Smith to Rose. Successfully completed...
123% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture :)
February 14th, 2020  
BillyBoy
Great capture.
February 14th, 2020  
