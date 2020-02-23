Previous
Museum of the Moon by suesmith
Museum of the Moon

Taken inside Rochester Cathedral at the wonderful Museum of the Moon Exhibition
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Sue Rose

@suesmith
Update for 2019 - I am determined to complete another year. Changed my name in 2018 so have gone from Smith to Rose.
CC Folk ace
This is fabulous!
February 24th, 2020  
