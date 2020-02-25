Previous
Moonshine by suesmith
Photo 456

Moonshine

Another one from my visit to the Museum of the Moon exhibition at Rochester Cathedral
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Sue Rose

@suesmith
Update for 2019 - I am determined to complete another year. Changed my name in 2018 so have gone from Smith to Rose.
Peter H ace
Fascinating.
February 25th, 2020  
Margo ace
Amazing
February 25th, 2020  
