9/11 Memorial by suesmith
Photo 460

9/11 Memorial

During a visit to New York this week, I visited the World Trade Centre and 9/11 Memorial. What a great job they have done - a very poignant place to spend time and reflect.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Sue Rose

@suesmith
