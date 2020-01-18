Previous
Next
In the style of Ansel Adams by suez1e
1 / 365

In the style of Ansel Adams

For my Get Pushed challenge to create a black and white photo in the style of Ansel Adams. What a great photographer he was
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@randystreat
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise