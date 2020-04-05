Previous
Sunset reflection by suez1e
55 / 365

Sunset reflection

This was taken as I walked home last night. The sunset over the river reflected in a house window
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Photo Details

