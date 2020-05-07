Sign up
Where are my fish and chips?
One of many seagulls at our local beach who during lock down wondered when their fish and chips would return
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Views
3
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th May 2020 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
apmay20
