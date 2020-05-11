Sign up
91 / 365
Foxton Beach Architecture
No grand 100 year old buildings here but we do have some fun architecture
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
108
photos
16
followers
14
following
Tags
get-pushed-407
Sandra Davies
ace
Yayyy lovely
May 11th, 2020
Graeme
Great. Really bright and warm.
May 11th, 2020
