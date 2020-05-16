Previous
Landscape Cape Sanctuary by suez1e
Landscape Cape Sanctuary

NZ first weekend at Level 2 and a chance to go away. Took this shot through the camper door and through half open eyes
16th May 2020

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Graeme
Gorgeous. I would love to visit New Zealand some day.
May 18th, 2020  
