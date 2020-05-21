Sign up
Previous
Next
99 / 365
An almost everyday item for me
The chance to cycle most days during Covid-19 lockdown will hopefully be valuable training for upcoming events. This shot is for my Get-Pushed challenge to take photos of and everyday item
21st May 2020
21st May 20
1
0
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
119
photos
19
followers
14
following
27% complete
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
93
16
94
95
96
97
98
99
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st May 2020 3:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-408
Sue
ace
@homeschoolmom
Maybe not an everyday item for everyone but a big part of my life during lockdown
May 21st, 2020
