An almost everyday item for me by suez1e
99 / 365

An almost everyday item for me

The chance to cycle most days during Covid-19 lockdown will hopefully be valuable training for upcoming events. This shot is for my Get-Pushed challenge to take photos of and everyday item
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Sue

suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Sue ace
@homeschoolmom Maybe not an everyday item for everyone but a big part of my life during lockdown
May 21st, 2020  
