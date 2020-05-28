Previous
Red sky in the morning shepherds warning by suez1e
108 / 365

Red sky in the morning shepherds warning

Stopped on the side of the road while driving to work this morning, wound down the window and took this shot. Life has become much busier for me since New Zealand moved to Level 2
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Sue

Lewis Robinson
Love this. Amazing colour.
May 28th, 2020  
