113 / 365
You are my rock
@homeschoolmom
another perspective or a piece from nature from a unexpected or unusual view. My aim to make a small rock look bigger
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
31% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd June 2020 4:36pm
Tags
get-pushed-410
