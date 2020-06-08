Sign up
Waterway
Once this was a flowing river and the area had a wharf servicing recreational and freight boats. The channel is now blocked resulting in minimal flow and very few boats
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Tags
30dayswild2020
,
scenesoftheroad-20
SandraD
ace
Nice capture. Global warming or development. I like the composition and balance.
June 8th, 2020
