Previous
Next
Waterway by suez1e
119 / 365

Waterway

Once this was a flowing river and the area had a wharf servicing recreational and freight boats. The channel is now blocked resulting in minimal flow and very few boats
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
Nice capture. Global warming or development. I like the composition and balance.
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise