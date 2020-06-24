Sign up
Pineapple lumps
No Kiwiana challenge would be complete without Pineapple Lumps
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Tags
get-pushed-413
Sue
ace
@sandradavies
Just had to include Pineapple Lumps as an example of Kiwiana
June 24th, 2020
