Kiwiana by suez1e
Kiwiana

No Kiwiana challenge would be complete without a Red Band gumboot. One of our rural towns, Taihape, has a giant man made corrugated iron gumboot in a similar position to this one,
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Sue

suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
