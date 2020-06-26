Sign up
137 / 365
Kiwiana
No Kiwiana challenge would be complete without a Red Band gumboot. One of our rural towns, Taihape, has a giant man made corrugated iron gumboot in a similar position to this one,
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th June 2020 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-403
