River reflection by suez1e
155 / 365

River reflection

The sun was struggling to stay out long enough for me to get a good reflection. This was my best effort. Taken for my Get-Pushed challenge issued by @valpetersen to take reflections at the beach
16th July 2020

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Photo Details

