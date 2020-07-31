Previous
F64 attempt by suez1e
170 / 365

F64 attempt

The F64 concept is completely new to me. The smallest aperture on my camera is F22 which I used for this photo. Comments on my attempt are welcome
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
