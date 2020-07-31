Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
170 / 365
F64 attempt
The F64 concept is completely new to me. The smallest aperture on my camera is F22 which I used for this photo. Comments on my attempt are welcome
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
206
photos
26
followers
27
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st July 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-55
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close