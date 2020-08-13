Previous
Next
Intentional Camera Movement by suez1e
182 / 365

Intentional Camera Movement

April @aecasey challenged me to take photos using ICM. It was a completely new concept to me and one I had fun learning (but non perfecting).
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
Thanks @aecasey for this week's challenge. It took me some time to grasp the concept of ICM and most attempts ended in the recycling bin. I'll post a few of my better attempts into my 365 albums
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise