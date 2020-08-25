Previous
Next
Negative space by suez1e
190 / 365

Negative space

My Get Pushed challenge from Anne @365anne was to take a photo using negative space in composition
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@365anne I don't think this is a very good example of the use of negative space and will give it another try
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise