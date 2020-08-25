Sign up
Negative space
My Get Pushed challenge from Anne
@365anne
was to take a photo using negative space in composition
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Tags
get-pushed-421
Sue
ace
@365anne
I don't think this is a very good example of the use of negative space and will give it another try
August 25th, 2020
