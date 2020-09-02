Sign up
193 / 365
Minimalism architecture
The inside roof of a run down thatched shelter
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
4
365 Chalenges
E-510
Public
minimal-14
