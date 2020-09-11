Previous
Next
The answer my friend is blowing in the wind by suez1e
198 / 365

The answer my friend is blowing in the wind

How many roads must a man walk down
Before you can call him a man?
How many seas must a white dove sail
Before she sleeps in the sand?
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise