Grass movement by suez1e
205 / 365

Grass movement

A long exposure shot in an attempt to capture blurred movement
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Sue ace
@valpetersen Using long exposure to capture blurred movement is a great challenge for me. It's a technique I want to master and was surprised how much harder it is that I expected. This is my first attempt and hopefully I get some time later in the week to produce something more effective
September 15th, 2020  
