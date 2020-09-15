Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
205 / 365
Grass movement
A long exposure shot in an attempt to capture blurred movement
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
244
photos
31
followers
32
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Latest from all albums
200
201
202
34
203
204
205
35
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th September 2020 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-425
Sue
ace
@valpetersen
Using long exposure to capture blurred movement is a great challenge for me. It's a technique I want to master and was surprised how much harder it is that I expected. This is my first attempt and hopefully I get some time later in the week to produce something more effective
September 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close