222 / 365
Quirky Architecture
This letterbox makes me smile each time I drive past it. I figured it qualified for my quirky architecture Get Pushed Challenge
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Tags
get-pushed-427
Sue
ace
@kali66
October 8th, 2020
kali
ace
! that sure has a quirky character
October 8th, 2020
