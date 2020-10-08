Previous
Quirky Architecture by suez1e
222 / 365

Quirky Architecture

This letterbox makes me smile each time I drive past it. I figured it qualified for my quirky architecture Get Pushed Challenge
Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Sue ace
@kali66
October 8th, 2020  
kali ace
! that sure has a quirky character
October 8th, 2020  
