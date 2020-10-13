Sign up
Typology
My interruption of typology. All photos were taken using the same settings, under the same lighting conditions and at the same distance. The only editing was some cropping on each image. Comments welcome as this is something completely new to me
Sue
@suez1e
Sue
ace
@kali66
I'm not sure I have interrupted typology as you expected. My original thought was to take 6-9 photos of the same subject, using the same camera settings and the same lighting but from different angles but from what I read this is not typology. Would appreciate your comments
October 13th, 2020
