Typology by suez1e
224 / 365

Typology

My interruption of typology. All photos were taken using the same settings, under the same lighting conditions and at the same distance. The only editing was some cropping on each image. Comments welcome as this is something completely new to me
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Sue ace
@kali66 I'm not sure I have interrupted typology as you expected. My original thought was to take 6-9 photos of the same subject, using the same camera settings and the same lighting but from different angles but from what I read this is not typology. Would appreciate your comments
October 13th, 2020  
