Previous
Next
Emptiness by suez1e
252 / 365

Emptiness

A photo for my Get Pushed challenge depicting emptiness
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@jacqbb Another shot for your challenge to depict emptiness
January 9th, 2021  
SandraD ace
Haha fabulous idea.
January 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise