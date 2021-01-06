Sign up
Emptiness
My Get Pushed challenge was to depict emptiness
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
323
photos
32
followers
37
following
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Views
0
0
Comments
1
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th January 2021 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-441
Sue
ace
@jacqbb
catching up with posting photos I've taken over the past week. Enjoyed the challenge
January 9th, 2021
