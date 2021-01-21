Previous
In the style of Ansel Adams by suez1e
263 / 365

In the style of Ansel Adams

We have had continuous wind for the last few days making it difficult to take photos outdoors so I have settled for another plant shot in the style of Ansel Adams for my get pushed challenge
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Sue

@suez1e
