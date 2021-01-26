Previous
Next
Water tower by suez1e
266 / 365

Water tower

My challenge from Sylvia @sprphotos for Get Pushed was to break the Rule of Thirds and place the horizon or an object in the centre.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@sprphotos I did wonder if this would meet your criteria as the object is centred vertically but is not actually in the dead centre of the image
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise