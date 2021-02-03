Previous
Next
Movement by suez1e
270 / 365

Movement

Another attempt for my Get Pushed challenge to use a slow shutter speed to depict movement. The photo meets the criteria but isn't particularly interesting or artistic. Back to the camera!
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@gerry13 You are welcome to give feedback. I'm not afraid of critical comments and am open to other people's thoughts.
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise