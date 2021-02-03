Sign up
Movement
Another attempt for my Get Pushed challenge to use a slow shutter speed to depict movement. The photo meets the criteria but isn't particularly interesting or artistic. Back to the camera!
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Sue
@suez1
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Sue
@gerry13
You are welcome to give feedback. I'm not afraid of critical comments and am open to other people's thoughts.
February 4th, 2021
