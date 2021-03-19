Previous
New Zealand beauty by suez1e
307 / 365

New Zealand beauty

Taken in Picton, New Zealand as we start a 6 week trip of the South Island in our campervan. How lucky we are to be able to travel freely and also to enjoy beautiful scenery
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Sue

Lesley ace
Ah fabulous. I love the different shades of the mountains.
March 20th, 2021  
