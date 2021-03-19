Sign up
New Zealand beauty
Taken in Picton, New Zealand as we start a 6 week trip of the South Island in our campervan. How lucky we are to be able to travel freely and also to enjoy beautiful scenery
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th March 2021 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow
,
2021
Lesley
ace
Ah fabulous. I love the different shades of the mountains.
March 20th, 2021
