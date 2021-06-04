Sign up
Photo 377
More experiementing
One more for my Get Pushed Challenge to to take 2 pictures of the exact same thing that make the subject look totally different
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Sue
ace
@aecasey
This is a miniature trinket, possibly a snuff box at one time. Interesting how different photos can be. My favourite is the back lit shot
June 3rd, 2021
kali
ace
really great experiment
June 3rd, 2021
Anne
ace
These are so good Sue! What changes can be made just by using different lighting, fab response to your challenge
June 3rd, 2021
