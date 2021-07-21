Sign up
Photo 423
Diptych
I was challenged this week to present diptych images. My understanding of diptych photography is themed pictures used together to complement one another
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
0
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
529
photos
37
followers
50
following
115% complete
View this month »
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
Tags
get-pushed-469
Sue
ace
@kaki66
Thanks for the challenge. My original concept for this image was a combination of the beer bottle image and a roadside cross. I changed the cross to this broken letterbox to suggest the driver who through the bottle from a car later hit this letter box
July 21st, 2021
kali
ace
wonder what the knife is there for, you told a tory here for sre, the cross one would have been heavy this leaves a little more open to interpretation
July 21st, 2021
