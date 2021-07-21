Previous
Diptych by suez1e
Diptych

I was challenged this week to present diptych images. My understanding of diptych photography is themed pictures used together to complement one another
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
Sue ace
@kaki66 Thanks for the challenge. My original concept for this image was a combination of the beer bottle image and a roadside cross. I changed the cross to this broken letterbox to suggest the driver who through the bottle from a car later hit this letter box
July 21st, 2021  
kali ace
wonder what the knife is there for, you told a tory here for sre, the cross one would have been heavy this leaves a little more open to interpretation
July 21st, 2021  
