Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 429
Mundane black and white
For my Get Pushed challenge - a b/w of a “mundane” object or scene?
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
537
photos
37
followers
50
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th July 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-470
Sue
ace
@salza
I figured these were worth an image before they went to the rubbish!
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close