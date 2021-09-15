Previous
Emptiness by suez1e
Photo 478

Emptiness

I spotted this silhouette as I walked along the beach late this afternoon and took the shot for my Get Pushed challenge "Emptiness
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Sue ace
@jacqbb Emptiness can be interrupted so many ways. I had fun looking for possible examples
September 14th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Perfect depiction and a fabulous candid
September 14th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I know the light would have been different but you have got the effect you wanted with camera settings! Its great!
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
