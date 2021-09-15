Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 478
Emptiness
I spotted this silhouette as I walked along the beach late this afternoon and took the shot for my Get Pushed challenge "Emptiness
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
584
photos
50
followers
72
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
E-510
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-477
Sue
ace
@jacqbb
Emptiness can be interrupted so many ways. I had fun looking for possible examples
September 14th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Perfect depiction and a fabulous candid
September 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
I know the light would have been different but you have got the effect you wanted with camera settings! Its great!
September 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close