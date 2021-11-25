Previous
Fiordland forest by suez1e
Photo 542

Fiordland forest

Just filling in the gaps with some photos taken while I'm in beautiful Fiordland
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Sue

Gerasimos Georg.
Lovely shot
I love the softness and the colours
November 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
November 27th, 2021  
