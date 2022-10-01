Previous
Finding my photography mojo by suez1e
Photo 662

Finding my photography mojo

I was struggling to find my passion and focus for photography so have reset a goal to post one photo a day. This is some of our local beauty
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
181% complete

