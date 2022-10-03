Previous
Seizing the moment by suez1e
Photo 664

Seizing the moment

Spotted this spider web swaying in the breeze. The challenge was to capture it in focus.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Sue

@suez1e
Photo Details

