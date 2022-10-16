Previous
Next
Playing around with different techniques by suez1e
Photo 675

Playing around with different techniques

This effect is now done with vignetting. I cut a hole in a piece of black paper and took the photo of the image through the hole. It may not be a masterpiece but I achieved what I was aiming to do
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise