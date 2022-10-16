Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 675
Playing around with different techniques
This effect is now done with vignetting. I cut a hole in a piece of black paper and took the photo of the image through the hole. It may not be a masterpiece but I achieved what I was aiming to do
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
675
photos
43
followers
74
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
15th October 2022 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close