Photo 684
Pass the fork
Sally Ings challenged me to take an item from my kitchen and capture it in an unusual or creative way. It's not my usual style but here is one attempt
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
25th October 2022 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-5335
Sue
@salza
Here is one attempt for your challenge
October 25th, 2022
