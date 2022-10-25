Previous
Next
Pass the fork by suez1e
Photo 684

Pass the fork

Sally Ings challenged me to take an item from my kitchen and capture it in an unusual or creative way. It's not my usual style but here is one attempt
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue
@salza Here is one attempt for your challenge
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise