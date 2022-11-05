Previous
Next
Old brick wall by suez1e
Photo 695

Old brick wall

i took this for the detail
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise