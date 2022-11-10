Previous
Next
Keep paddling by suez1e
Photo 700

Keep paddling

10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue
@la_photographic challenged me for the Get Pushed challenge to take a photo of movement. This may be slow and hard work but they were moving
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise