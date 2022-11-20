Sign up
Photo 707
Thinking in black and white!
Thanks
@pdulis
for your suggestion to try this photo in black and white. I'm not sure if I prefer black or white or the colour version posted yesterday. I'm interested in what others think
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
18th November 2022 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-537
