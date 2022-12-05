Previous
These boots ain't made for walking by suez1e
Photo 716

These boots ain't made for walking

I couldn't bring myself to throw out my old tramping boots so found a use for them. They could tell a few stories!!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Sue

@suez1e
196% complete

Pat
What a great artistic thing to do with your old boots. A super shot too.
December 8th, 2022  
