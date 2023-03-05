Previous
Next
Looking for detail by suez1e
Photo 765

Looking for detail

I've purchased a 35mm prime lens for my camera and wanted to try some macro shots with it.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise