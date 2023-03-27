Sign up
Photo 769
Remembering
I found this sheet music when we were cleaning out my mother in laws house. She was a wonderful pianist. I was less wonderful on the piano but did learn to play Remembrance.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
0
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
27th March 2023 11:47am
Brigette
ace
That looks so well loved 🎼
March 28th, 2023
