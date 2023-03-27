Previous
Remembering by suez1e
Photo 769

Remembering

I found this sheet music when we were cleaning out my mother in laws house. She was a wonderful pianist. I was less wonderful on the piano but did learn to play Remembrance.
27th March 2023

Sue

Brigette ace
That looks so well loved 🎼
March 28th, 2023  
