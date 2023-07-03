Previous
Next
Kapiti Island by suez1e
Photo 810

Kapiti Island

Taken from Waikanae Beach in New Zealand
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Kapiti Island is on my wish list for visiting. Nice photo.
August 6th, 2023  
Sue
@dkbarnett Worth a visit
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise