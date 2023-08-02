Previous
20 Punga fond sm by suez1e
Photo 830

20 Punga fond sm

The simple beauty of a New Zealand Punga fond uncurling, signifying new life
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Beautiful! I love the deep green background as well.
August 6th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Beautifully captured and presented Sue
August 6th, 2023  
Sue
@brigette Thanks. The uncurling punga signifies new beginnings. something I can relate to
August 6th, 2023  
