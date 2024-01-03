Previous
And another flower by suez1e
And another flower

My goal for this year is to learn something new with each photo I take, either when taking the shot or when editing it in Photoshop. I used my camera HDR function to take this photo, a feature I haven't really explored
Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
