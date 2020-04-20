Previous
Anzac Day Rememberance by suez1e
4 / 365

The red poppy is a symbol of war remembrance and is worn in New Zealand on ANZAC day, 25 April. This photo is in remembrance of all those who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

