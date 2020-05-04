Previous
Black and white backlit challenge by suez1e
9 / 365

Black and white backlit challenge

I took this photo outside with the sun directly behind the shell. I imagined the shell would look more translucent but it still achieves a backllt effect.
4th May 2020

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
